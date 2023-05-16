English
    Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.25 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.25 crore in March 2023 down 0.41% from Rs. 320.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2023 down 26.55% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2023 down 14.39% from Rs. 38.71 crore in March 2022.

    Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2022.

    Alicon Castallo shares closed at 779.65 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.25361.31320.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.25361.31320.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.67184.11144.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.7612.3212.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.94-13.101.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0643.3940.63
    Depreciation16.6916.2813.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.9792.9583.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0325.3624.04
    Other Income1.420.720.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4526.0724.84
    Interest8.568.267.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8917.8117.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.8917.8117.70
    Tax-1.812.204.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7015.6113.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7015.6113.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.7015.6113.21
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.029.698.27
    Diluted EPS6.029.698.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.029.698.27
    Diluted EPS6.029.698.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

