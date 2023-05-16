Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.25 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.25 crore in March 2023 down 0.41% from Rs. 320.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2023 down 26.55% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2023 down 14.39% from Rs. 38.71 crore in March 2022.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2022.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 779.65 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.