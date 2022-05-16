Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.56 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.62% from Rs. 322.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.71 crore in March 2022 down 21.11% from Rs. 49.07 crore in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.21 in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 685.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)