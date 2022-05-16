 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.56 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 320.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.62% from Rs. 322.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.71 crore in March 2022 down 21.11% from Rs. 49.07 crore in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.21 in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 685.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Alicon Castalloy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 320.56 278.94 322.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 320.56 278.94 322.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.94 151.62 142.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.92 6.40 13.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.06 -18.90 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.63 33.60 39.12
Depreciation 13.87 13.41 12.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.11 73.09 80.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.04 19.73 36.31
Other Income 0.81 0.64 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.84 20.37 36.83
Interest 7.14 6.92 9.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.70 13.44 27.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.70 13.44 27.60
Tax 4.49 1.30 2.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.21 12.14 25.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.21 12.14 25.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.21 12.14 25.33
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 7.54 18.21
Diluted EPS 8.20 7.54 18.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 7.54 18.21
Diluted EPS 8.20 7.54 18.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 16, 2022
