Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 197.72 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.72 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 313.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2020 down 136.73% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 68.81% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2019.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 259.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.