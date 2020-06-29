Alicon Castallo Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 197.72 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.72 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 313.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2020 down 136.73% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 68.81% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2019.
Alicon Castallo shares closed at 259.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.
|Alicon Castalloy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.72
|226.87
|313.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.72
|226.87
|313.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|103.24
|109.79
|160.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|4.78
|8.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.56
|-1.96
|-13.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.50
|33.23
|39.12
|Depreciation
|11.37
|10.92
|10.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.86
|49.23
|81.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|20.88
|26.94
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.88
|4.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|21.76
|30.95
|Interest
|9.33
|9.61
|9.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.89
|12.15
|21.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.89
|12.15
|21.18
|Tax
|-2.05
|3.71
|5.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.84
|8.44
|15.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.84
|8.44
|15.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.84
|8.44
|15.89
|Equity Share Capital
|6.89
|6.89
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|6.12
|11.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|6.01
|11.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|6.12
|11.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|6.01
|11.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
