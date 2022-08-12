Alicon Castallo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore, up 62.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore in June 2022 up 62.91% from Rs. 210.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022 up 356.55% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022 up 110.42% from Rs. 18.04 crore in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 757.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.