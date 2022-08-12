 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alicon Castallo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore, up 62.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore in June 2022 up 62.91% from Rs. 210.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022 up 356.55% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022 up 110.42% from Rs. 18.04 crore in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 757.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.

Alicon Castalloy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.34 320.56 210.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.34 320.56 210.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.35 144.94 92.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.28 12.92 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.69 1.06 12.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.52 40.63 32.01
Depreciation 14.96 13.87 12.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.21 83.11 56.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.33 24.04 4.41
Other Income 0.66 0.81 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.00 24.84 5.35
Interest 7.09 7.14 8.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.91 17.70 -3.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.91 17.70 -3.22
Tax 5.14 4.49 0.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.77 13.21 -4.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.77 13.21 -4.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.77 13.21 -4.20
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 7.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 8.27 -3.00
Diluted EPS 6.68 8.20 -3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 8.27 -3.00
Diluted EPS 6.68 8.20 -3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alicon Castallo #Alicon Castalloy #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
