    Alicon Castallo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore, up 62.91% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 343.34 crore in June 2022 up 62.91% from Rs. 210.75 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022 up 356.55% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022 up 110.42% from Rs. 18.04 crore in June 2021.

    Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

    Alicon Castallo shares closed at 757.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations343.34320.56210.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations343.34320.56210.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.35144.9492.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.2812.92--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.691.0612.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.5240.6332.01
    Depreciation14.9613.8712.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.2183.1156.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3324.044.41
    Other Income0.660.810.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0024.845.35
    Interest7.097.148.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9117.70-3.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9117.70-3.22
    Tax5.144.490.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7713.21-4.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7713.21-4.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.7713.21-4.20
    Equity Share Capital8.068.067.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.688.27-3.00
    Diluted EPS6.688.20-3.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.688.27-3.00
    Diluted EPS6.688.20-3.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
