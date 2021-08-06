Alicon Castallo Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 210.75 crore, up 297.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.75 crore in June 2021 up 297.79% from Rs. 52.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021 up 90.46% from Rs. 43.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in June 2021 up 177.03% from Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2020.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 775.70 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.08% returns over the last 6 months and 175.56% over the last 12 months.