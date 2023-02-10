Alicon Castallo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore, up 29.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore in December 2022 up 29.53% from Rs. 278.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in December 2022 up 25.37% from Rs. 33.78 crore in December 2021.