Alicon Castallo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore, up 29.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore in December 2022 up 29.53% from Rs. 278.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in December 2022 up 25.37% from Rs. 33.78 crore in December 2021.

Alicon Castalloy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.31 377.26 278.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.31 377.26 278.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.11 190.61 151.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.32 1.02 6.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.10 2.11 -18.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.39 41.92 33.60
Depreciation 16.28 15.63 13.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.95 98.84 73.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 27.13 19.73
Other Income 0.72 0.70 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.07 27.83 20.37
Interest 8.26 7.33 6.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.81 20.50 13.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.81 20.50 13.44
Tax 2.20 5.16 1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.61 15.34 12.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.61 15.34 12.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.61 15.34 12.14
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 8.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 9.52 7.54
Diluted EPS 9.69 9.52 7.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 9.52 7.54
Diluted EPS 9.69 9.52 7.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited