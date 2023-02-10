English
    Alicon Castallo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore, up 29.53% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.31 crore in December 2022 up 29.53% from Rs. 278.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in December 2022 up 25.37% from Rs. 33.78 crore in December 2021.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.31377.26278.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.31377.26278.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.11190.61151.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.321.026.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.102.11-18.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.3941.9233.60
    Depreciation16.2815.6313.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.9598.8473.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3627.1319.73
    Other Income0.720.700.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0727.8320.37
    Interest8.267.336.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.8120.5013.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.8120.5013.44
    Tax2.205.161.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6115.3412.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6115.3412.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.6115.3412.14
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.699.527.54
    Diluted EPS9.699.527.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.699.527.54
    Diluted EPS9.699.527.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited