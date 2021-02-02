Alicon Castallo Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore in December 2020 up 18.32% from Rs. 226.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2020 up 35.75% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.65 crore in December 2020 up 2.97% from Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2019.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 8.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2019.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 419.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.50% returns over the last 6 months and 9.22% over the last 12 months.