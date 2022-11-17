 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alibaba reports loss of $2.9 billion in third quarter

AFP
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

The heavy net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was primarily due to a "decrease in market prices of our equity investments in publicly traded companies", among other factors, the company said in a statement.

Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Thursday reported a loss of 20.6 billion yuan ($2.89 billion) for the third quarter, as the company grapples with an economic slowdown and an anti-monopoly crackdown.

Alibaba's performance is widely seen as a gauge of Chinese consumer sentiment, given its market dominance.

Revenue for the three months ending September 30 was up three percent year-on-year at 207.2 billion yuan, which Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said was achieved "in spite of the impact on consumption demand by the Covid-19 resurgence in China as well as slowing cross-border commerce".

Alibaba said it achieved revenue growth by "enhancing operating efficiency" as well as through the expansion of its logistics and services businesses, despite a slump in e-commerce sales within China.

It comes after the company earlier this year reported flat quarterly revenue growth for the first time ever.