Algoquant Finte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 254.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 up 254.22% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 351.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2022 up 680.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Algoquant Finte EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2021.

Algoquant Finte shares closed at 392.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.