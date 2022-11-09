English
    Algoquant Finte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 254.22% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Algoquant Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in September 2022 up 254.22% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 351.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2022 up 680.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

    Algoquant Finte EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2021.

    Algoquant Finte shares closed at 392.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

    Algoquant Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.16-0.352.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.16-0.352.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.451.001.15
    Depreciation0.050.05--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.580.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.90-1.99-0.02
    Other Income0.030.250.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.93-1.740.51
    Interest0.310.180.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.63-1.920.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.63-1.920.29
    Tax0.97-0.61-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.66-1.310.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.21-0.030.28
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.87-1.340.64
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.58-1.672.25
    Diluted EPS3.58-1.672.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.58-1.672.25
    Diluted EPS3.58-1.672.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

