Algoquant Finte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 94.66% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 down 922.13% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 1510.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Algoquant Finte shares closed at 578.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.29% over the last 12 months.