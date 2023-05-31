Algoquant Finte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Algoquant Fintech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 94.66% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 down 922.13% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 1510.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
Algoquant Finte shares closed at 578.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.29% over the last 12 months.
|Algoquant Fintech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|5.75
|5.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|5.75
|5.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.77
|1.06
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.06
|2.69
|3.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.62
|1.94
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.10
|2.01
|0.61
|Interest
|1.07
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.17
|1.98
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.17
|1.98
|0.55
|Tax
|-4.08
|0.16
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.09
|1.81
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.65
|-0.03
|-0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.74
|1.79
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.39
|2.22
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-8.39
|2.22
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.39
|2.22
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-8.39
|2.22
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited