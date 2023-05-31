English
    Algoquant Finte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Algoquant Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 94.66% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 down 922.13% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 1510.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    Algoquant Finte shares closed at 578.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.29% over the last 12 months.

    Algoquant Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.285.755.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.285.755.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.771.061.43
    Depreciation0.070.050.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.062.693.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.621.940.55
    Other Income0.510.070.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.102.010.61
    Interest1.070.030.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.171.980.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.171.980.55
    Tax-4.080.16-0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.091.810.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.65-0.03-0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.741.790.82
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.392.221.02
    Diluted EPS-8.392.221.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.392.221.02
    Diluted EPS-8.392.221.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm