Algoquant Finte Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, up 3133.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 3133.09% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 135.33% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 up 230.77% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

Algoquant Finte EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

Algoquant Finte shares closed at 655.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.95% returns over the last 6 months and 111.69% over the last 12 months.