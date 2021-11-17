Alfred Herbert Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in September 2021 down 0.83% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021 down 8.31% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.30 in September 2020.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 704.15 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and 29.20% over the last 12 months.