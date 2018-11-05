Alfred Herbert Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 50.37% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2018 up 50.37% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018 up 62.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2018 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2017.

Alfred Herbert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.55 in September 2017.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 660.00 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.29% over the last 12 months.