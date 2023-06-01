Alfred Herbert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 1.4% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in March 2022.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 714.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.