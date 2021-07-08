Alfred Herbert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 62.89% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfred Herbert (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 62.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2021 down 794.89% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 377.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.
Alfred Herbert shares closed at 678.05 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.28% over the last 12 months.
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.57
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.57
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.22
|--
|0.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|0.31
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.41
|0.40
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.39
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|-0.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.07
|0.39
|0.38
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.04
|0.35
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.04
|0.35
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.44
|4.54
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-26.44
|4.54
|3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.44
|4.54
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-26.44
|4.54
|3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited