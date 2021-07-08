Alfred Herbert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 62.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 62.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2021 down 794.89% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 377.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 678.05 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.28% over the last 12 months.