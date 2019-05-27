Alfred Herbert Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 127.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2019 up 127.75% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019 up 1119.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019 up 1737.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Alfred Herbert EPS has increased to Rs. 15.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2018.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 560.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -34.73% over the last 12 months.