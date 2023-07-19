Alfred Herbert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 152.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 152.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 85.52% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 78.38% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.19 in June 2022.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 755.00 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.39% over the last 12 months.