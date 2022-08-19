Alfred Herbert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 66.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 66.28% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 106.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Alfred Herbert EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2021.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 692.65 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.