Alfred Herbert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 23.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfred Herbert (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021. Alfred Herbert shares closed at 719.90 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 8.98% over the last 12 months.
Alfred Herbert (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.380.540.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.380.540.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.130.13
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.170.160.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.210.06
Other Income0.100.150.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.360.16
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.350.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.140.350.15
Tax-0.020.00-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.350.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.350.17
Equity Share Capital0.770.770.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.144.572.20
Diluted EPS2.144.572.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.144.572.20
Diluted EPS2.144.572.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

