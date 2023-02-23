Alfred Herbert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 23.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfred Herbert (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.
|Alfred Herbert shares closed at 719.90 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 8.98% over the last 12 months.
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.54
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.54
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.16
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.21
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.36
|0.16
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.35
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.35
|0.15
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.35
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.35
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|4.57
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|4.57
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|4.57
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|4.57
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited