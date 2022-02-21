Alfred Herbert Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 45.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 45.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 51.64% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2020.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 670.75 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.