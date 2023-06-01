Alfred Herbert Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 13.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 13.44% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 661.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 358.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Alfred Herbert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 714.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.