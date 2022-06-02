Alfred Herbert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 63.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 63.77% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 125.61% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 144.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Alfred Herbert EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2021.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 640.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.