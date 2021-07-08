Alfred Herbert Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 66.21% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfred Herbert (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2021 down 66.21% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 813.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 265.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
Alfred Herbert shares closed at 678.05 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.28% over the last 12 months.
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|1.49
|3.23
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.04
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.53
|3.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.01
|1.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|0.89
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.24
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.28
|1.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.06
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.12
|0.23
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.08
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.08
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.19
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.10
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.10
|0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.40
|-0.10
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-1.35
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-1.35
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-1.35
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-1.35
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited