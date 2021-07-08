Alfred Herbert Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 66.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2021 down 66.21% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 813.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 265.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 678.05 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.28% over the last 12 months.