Alfred Herbert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 78.13% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.