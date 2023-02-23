Alfred Herbert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 78.13% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Alfred Herbert EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in December 2021.

Alfred Herbert shares closed at 719.90 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 8.98% over the last 12 months.