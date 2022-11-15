English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alfavision Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.19 crore, down 72.03% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.19 crore in September 2022 down 72.03% from Rs. 25.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 308.92% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 240% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

    Alfavision Sec shares closed at 14.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 97.37% over the last 12 months.

    Alfavision Securities and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.1922.6625.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.1922.6625.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.0521.7125.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.770.12--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.03
    Depreciation--0.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.090.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.190.660.35
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.190.660.35
    Interest0.380.340.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.820.320.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.820.320.20
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.320.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.320.20
    Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.591.010.63
    Diluted EPS2.591.010.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.591.010.63
    Diluted EPS2.591.010.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alfavision Sec #Alfavision Securities and Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 am