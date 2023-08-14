Alfavision Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 96.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 96.01% from Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 128.46% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 up 79.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 22.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.26% returns over the last 6 months and -9.56% over the last 12 months.