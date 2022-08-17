Alfavision Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore, up 2819.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore in June 2022 up 2819.84% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 33.77% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 243.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 112.89% returns over the last 6 months and 528.77% over the last 12 months.