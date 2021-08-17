Alfavision Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 85.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in June 2021 down 85.78% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 2497.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 173.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 38.75 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months