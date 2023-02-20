Alfavision Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 95.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 95.91% from Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.