Alfavision Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore in December 2021 up 23.65% from Rs. 24.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 108.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 15% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2020.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 114.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 195.10% returns over the last 6 months and 159.89% over the last 12 months.