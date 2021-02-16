Alfavision Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore, up 102.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore in December 2020 up 102.25% from Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 544.41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 46.34% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 43.95 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)