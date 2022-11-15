Alfavision Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore, down 72.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore in September 2022 down 72.37% from Rs. 53.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 177% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 125.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Alfavision Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 14.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 97.37% over the last 12 months.