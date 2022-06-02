Alfavision Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.48 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.48 crore in March 2022 up 21.35% from Rs. 56.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 80.75% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.

Alfavision Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2021.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 141.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and 282.19% over the last 12 months.