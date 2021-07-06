MARKET NEWS

Alfavision Sec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.43 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.43 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Alfavision Sec shares closed at 41.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.

Alfavision Securities and Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.4348.2123.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.4348.2123.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods53.9846.32--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----22.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.070.07
Depreciation0.020.030.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.400.340.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.881.461.08
Other Income0.230.230.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.111.691.09
Interest0.841.321.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.270.370.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.270.370.05
Tax0.260.00-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.010.370.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.010.370.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.010.370.05
Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.201.170.17
Diluted EPS3.201.170.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.201.170.17
Diluted EPS3.201.170.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Alfavision Sec #Alfavision Securities and Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:11 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.