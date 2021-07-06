Alfavision Sec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.43 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.43 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Alfavision Sec shares closed at 41.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.
|Alfavision Securities and Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.43
|48.21
|23.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.43
|48.21
|23.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.98
|46.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|22.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.34
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.88
|1.46
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.23
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|1.69
|1.09
|Interest
|0.84
|1.32
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.27
|0.37
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.27
|0.37
|0.05
|Tax
|0.26
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.01
|0.37
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.01
|0.37
|0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.01
|0.37
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|1.17
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|1.17
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|1.17
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|1.17
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited