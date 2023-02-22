Alfavision Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 223.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.