Alfavision Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 223.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Alfavision Securities and Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.22 14.84 58.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.22 14.84 58.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.48 10.60 57.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.64 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.09 0.03
Depreciation -- -- 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.01 0.13 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 2.37 0.39
Other Income -- -- 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 2.37 0.65
Interest 1.22 1.16 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 1.21 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 1.21 0.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.50 1.21 0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.50 1.21 0.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.50 1.21 0.41
Equity Share Capital 3.15 3.15 3.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 0.39 1.29
Diluted EPS -1.59 -- 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 0.39 1.29
Diluted EPS -1.59 -- 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited