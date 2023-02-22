English
    Alfavision Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 223.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Alfavision Sec shares closed at 11.08 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -59.61% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.

    Alfavision Securities and Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.2214.8458.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.2214.8458.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.4810.6057.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.64--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.090.03
    Depreciation----0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.010.130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.722.370.39
    Other Income----0.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.722.370.65
    Interest1.221.160.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.501.210.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.501.210.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.501.210.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.501.210.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.501.210.41
    Equity Share Capital3.153.153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.590.391.29
    Diluted EPS-1.59--1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.590.391.29
    Diluted EPS-1.59--1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:22 am