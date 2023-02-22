Alfavision Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alfavision Securities and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 223.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Alfavision Sec shares closed at 11.08 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -59.61% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.
|Alfavision Securities and Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.22
|14.84
|58.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.22
|14.84
|58.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|10.60
|57.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.64
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.09
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|2.37
|0.39
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|2.37
|0.65
|Interest
|1.22
|1.16
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|1.21
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|1.21
|0.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|1.21
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|1.21
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|1.21
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|0.39
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|--
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|0.39
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|--
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited