Alfa Transforme Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 57.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in September 2021 down 57.31% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 up 40.53% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2021 up 47.22% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2020.

Alfa Transforme shares closed at 8.49 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -39.05% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.