Alfa Transforme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 123.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in March 2023 up 123.66% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 132.35% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 368% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Alfa Transforme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2022.

Alfa Transforme shares closed at 28.12 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 265.19% returns over the last 6 months and 266.62% over the last 12 months.