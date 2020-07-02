Alfa Transforme Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 60.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in March 2020 down 60.64% from Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2020 down 220.06% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020 down 3042.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Alfa Transforme shares closed at 10.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.72% returns over the last 6 months