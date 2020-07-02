Alfa Transforme Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 60.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfa Transformer are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in March 2020 down 60.64% from Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2020 down 220.06% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020 down 3042.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Alfa Transforme shares closed at 10.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.72% returns over the last 6 months
|Alfa Transformer
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.54
|10.47
|16.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.54
|10.47
|16.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.77
|8.30
|12.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.40
|0.50
|1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.68
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.31
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.67
|2.26
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.59
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|-1.53
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.39
|0.33
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.89
|-1.86
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.89
|-1.86
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.89
|-1.86
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.89
|-1.86
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.16
|-2.03
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-2.03
|-0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.16
|-2.03
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-2.03
|-0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am