Alfa Transforme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore, up 422.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 422.62% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 209.66% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 508.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Alfa Transforme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

Alfa Transforme shares closed at 20.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 244.48% returns over the last 6 months and 186.51% over the last 12 months.