Alfa ICA Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, up 2.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2018 up 2.77% from Rs. 14.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 down 35.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2018 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2017.

Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2017.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 27.60 on October 12, 2018 (BSE)