Alfa ICA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 31.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 20.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 17.46% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

Alfa ICA EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 48.99 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.