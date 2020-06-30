Alfa ICA Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in March 2020 down 1.58% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 down 27.06% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019.

Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2019.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 21.70 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -26.69% over the last 12 months.