Alfa ICA Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in March 2019 down 3.04% from Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019 up 22.68% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

Alfa ICA EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 29.65 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.29% over the last 12 months.