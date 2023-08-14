Alfa ICA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in June 2023 down 9.32% from Rs. 18.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2022.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 49.11 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 25.60% over the last 12 months.