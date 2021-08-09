Alfa ICA Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore, up 78.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore in June 2021 up 78.76% from Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 27.89% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 13.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

Alfa ICA EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2020.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 49.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 122.73% returns over the last 6 months and 147.47% over the last 12 months.