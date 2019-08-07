Alfa ICA Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore in June 2019 down 10.08% from Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 4.81% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019 down 4.9% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2018.

Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2018.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 32.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -25.58% over the last 12 months.