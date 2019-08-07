App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alfa ICA Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfa ICA (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore in June 2019 down 10.08% from Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 4.81% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019 down 4.9% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2018.

Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2018.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 32.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -25.58% over the last 12 months.

Alfa ICA (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations12.7613.6714.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.7613.6714.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.299.049.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.320.31-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.550.490.39
Depreciation0.210.130.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.632.823.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.760.870.82
Other Income0.000.190.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.761.060.85
Interest0.380.440.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.390.630.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.390.630.41
Tax0.110.180.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.450.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.450.29
Equity Share Capital4.044.044.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.100.73
Diluted EPS0.691.100.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.100.73
Diluted EPS0.691.100.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Alfa ICA #Alfa ICA (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.